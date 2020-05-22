CLOSE
Trump Wants Churches to Reopen This Weekend “Right Now,” Declaring Them “Essential”

President Trump Holds News Conference In White House Briefing Room

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

U.S. President Donald Trump, #45, had an emergency press conference on May 22, the first day of Memorial Day weekend, to give his clearance on having churches all over the country reopen “right now, this weekend,” with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump added that if the different governors decide to continue to have churches closed, he plans to “override them.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator for the White House’s coronavirus task force, reiterated that it is possible for people to social distance properly in places of worship. She also said that religious leaders should remain in contact with local health officials when setting policy.

Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for the White House, adds that churches are safe if they follow those guidelines when she was asked.

The CDC had release guidance on reopening many organizations and businesses across the country.  However, churches and other houses of worship was not included.

 

