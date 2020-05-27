The Bijou Star Files: Is There An Open Season On Black Men??

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 27, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Announce New Rules For ‘Verzuz’ Battles After Jagged Edge Experienced Audio Issues In Their Battle With 112

Swzz Beatz and Timbaland are laying down some new rules for all participants, after a few instances of technical difficulties threw off everybody’s vibe. Read More

Mike Tyson Reportedly Offered More Than $20M To Fight In His First Single Match Since 2005

It has been 15 years since Mike Tyson stepped in the boxing ring, but organizations are offering him a heavy bag to do it all over again! Read More

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s ‘Savage’ Remix Hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100

Megan Thee Stallion has a #1 hit on her hands. The “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé takes the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — making it Megan’s first and Beyoncé’s 7th #1 hit. Read More

Gayle King Says It Feels Like ‘Open Season’ on Black Men After Central Park and Minneapolis Cop Incidents

The anchor was “speechless” this morning after back-to-back news reports involving black men. Read More

WATCH: Video of a white woman calling police on a black man in New York City's Central Park is getting a lot of attention.@VladDuthiersCBS explains. pic.twitter.com/mg1wwOSItl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 26, 2020

Shocking: Black Man Dies Saying ‘I Can’t Breathe’ as Minneapolis Police Officer Kneels on His Neck [VIDEO]

A Minneapolis man is dead after a police officer cut off his airway by holding a knee on his neck for minutes — all while the man used his last breaths to say he couldn’t breathe. Read More

2 CHAINZ RESTAURANT SHUT DOWN BY STATE COPS… Too Loud & Busy!!!

2 Chainz is having a little trouble at the office … one of his ATL restaurants is closed again — shut down by cops for violating COVID-19 guidelines. Read More

Joe Rogan Opens Up About $100 Million Deal With Spotify “It Feels Gross… Especially Right Now When People Can’t Work”

Comedian and podcast host, Joe Rogan, recently signed a massive deal with streaming-giant, Spotify. Read More

Jimmy Fallon Issues Apology For Using ‘Blackface’ After Old ‘SNL’ Clip Of Him Impersonating Chris Rock Goes Viral

Jimmy Fallon is apologizing for an old “Saturday Night Live” clip that went viral Tuesday, in which he wore “blackface” to impersonate fellow comedian Chris Rock. Read More

XO Prime Steaks in downtown Cleveland to close permanently

The restaurant has served as a fixture in Downtown Cleveland for nearly 20 years. Read More

Snapchat Account That Seemingly Belongs To Donald Trump, Posts Video Using T.I.’s Hit Single ‘Whatever You Like’

Donald Trump’s campaign seems to be on a roll when it comes to trolling his opponent Joe Biden just ahead of this year’s presidential election. On Tuesday, a video was uploaded to a Snapchat account that appears to belong to Trump and it featured a song that we are all familiar with. Read More

Four Minneapolis Police Officers Fired Following the Death of George Floyd

Four officers have been fired following the death of an unarmed black man taken into custody in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Twitter. Read More

CENTRAL PARK ‘KAREN’ WHITE WOMAN CALLS COPS ON BLACK MAN… FIRED From Her Job

“Karen” has been put on administrative leave by her employer, an investment company, in the wake of the video surfacing. The company, Franklin Templeton, said, “We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind.” Read More

LAKE OF THE OZARKS POOL PARTY BAR WILL RAGE ON …Coronavirus Be Damned!!!

The Missouri bar, where a gaggle of pool partiers packed in like sardines over the holiday, says it’s NOT going to stop hosting aqua ragers … no matter how much heat they take for it. Read More

Traveling This Summer? TSA Releases New Rules For Airline Passengers

With shelter in place orders being lifted in many states across the US, many people are anxious to resume traveling and see something other than the inside of their own homes. Despite being exhausted with the social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic, safety measures are vital in ensuring the reduced spread of infection. Read More

Kevin Hart Reveals That He Lied About The Extent Of His Injuries From His 2019 Car Crash; “I’m Giving The Perception That It’s Better Than What It Is”

Kevin Hart opened up on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Monday about the serious 2019 car wreck that left him requiring back surgery. Read More

“RHOA” Star NeNe Leakes Allegedly Having Affair With Longtime Friend Rodney White

RHOA star Nene Leakes may have been exposed for having an affair with longtime friend Rodney White. Read More

