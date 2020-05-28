CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
HomeD.L. Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley’s G.E.D. Section: It’s Scary Being Black and Brown In America

The death of George Floyd in Minnesota is shining light once again on the history of violence against Black and Brown people in the United States.

Check out D.L. Hughley’s full breakdown above!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE

Sign up for our newsletter:

D.L. Hughley’s G.E.D. Section: It’s Scary Being Black and Brown In America  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals
TLC is Down With Battling SWV or Xscape…
 3 hours ago
05.28.20
Police Brutality and George Floyd Killing Protest in Los Angeles, United States
Sister of George Floyd Man Who Died After…
 3 hours ago
05.28.20
Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets
LeBron James Gives An Excellent Interpretation Of Why…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
NFL Listed Colin Kaepernick As Retired on Their…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Exclusives
Close