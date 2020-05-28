Wheelchair Karen Sprayed With Fire Extinguisher After Trying To Stab Protesters [Video]

Following the news of the untimely death of George Floyd getting killed by a gang of police officers, the people of Minneapolis have started protesting. They have been in the street showing how serious they’re taking this matter.

Many people have been breaking into Targets around the city to cause a riot but there was somebody in the way.. Wheelchair Karen. A woman that is appeared to be in a wheelchair was trying to stop people from going into her local Target and loot so she decided to bring some help. That help you may ask was a knife where in the video she is attempting to stab a young woman from going into the Target.

The split second before she was able to strike the innocent woman, a man sprayed a fire extinguisher in her face. Here goes Wheelchair Karen playing the victim…AGAIN.

