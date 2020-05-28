The Bijou Star Files: Who May Be Coming Out Of Quarantine With A Baby Bump?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 28, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kevin Hart Reveals That He Lied About The Extent Of His Injuries From His 2019 Car Crash; “I’m Giving The Perception That It’s Better Than What It Is”

Kevin Hart opened up on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Monday about the serious 2019 car wreck that left him requiring back surgery. Read More

“RHOA” Star NeNe Leakes Allegedly Having Affair With Longtime Friend Rodney White

RHOA star Nene Leakes may have been exposed for having an affair with longtime friend Rodney White. Read More

Gabrielle Union Lists 5 Grievances From Her Short-Lived Stint as AGT Judge

“To experience this kind of racism at my job and there be nothing done about it, no discipline, no companywide email, no reminder of what is appropriate in the workplace?” Read More

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Exit From ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Producers Announce The Results From Their Investigation Following Her Exit

After serving as a judge on season 14 of “America’s Got Talent,” it was revealed that Gabrielle Union was not asked to return to the show for the following season. It was later revealed that the working environment for the show was described as toxic as Gabrielle shared her different experiences while working on the show. Some of those experiences including racial insensitivity… Read More

Bump Watch? Porsha Williams Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Dennis McKinley [Video]

Is Porsha Williams getting ready to have another baby? Read More

Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Against Blackface Backlash From Resurfaced SNL Sketch

On Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon issued a public apology for an old SNL clip where he impersonated Chris Rock. The resurfaced sketch caused people on social media to call for his cancelation. Read More

Disney World Sets Its Reopening Dates For July

It looks like Mickey Mouse and the rest of them are ready to welcome back their visitors. Disney is ready to take the next steps when it comes to reopening its theme parks. On Wednesday, it was announced that their parks are scheduled to reopen for the first time since shutting down due to the spread of the coronavirus. Read More

Wedding Videographer Horribly Mocks Client Whose Fiance Died in Car Crash, Refuses Refund

A wedding videographer has sparked online fury after refusing to refund a client whose fiancee died, threatening a lawsuit, and openly mocking him during his time of grief. Read More

NBA’S NATE ROBINSON SERIOUS ABOUT BOXING JAKE PAUL… ‘Let’s Get It Done!!!’

Move over KSI and Dillon Danis, there’s a new boxing opponent for Jake Paul — ex-NBAer Nate Robinson … who say’s he’s DEAD SERIOUS about wanting to fight the internet superstar. Read More

Minneapolis police officer at center of George Floyd’s death had history of prior complaints

Derek Chauvin had been with the Minneapolis police since 2001. During his career, he was the subject of a dozen police conduct complaints; he was never disciplined. Read More

Protest over George Floyd death turns violent, deadly in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police once again used tear gas as widespread looting and multiple fires were reported at the protest. Read More

Bath & Body Works plans to close 50 stores around the country

Bath & Body Works is the latest retailer to announce store closures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

ELON MUSK SPACEX LAUNCH POSTPONED …Blame The Weather!!!

The two NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, have finally disembarked the Dragon capsule … and they’re already looking forward to Saturday’s rescheduled launch. Read More

Justice Department Drops Insider Trading Investigation Of Three Senators

Three of the four senators under investigation for insider trading have had their charges dismissed by the Justice Department on Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. Read More

Instagram Introduces Ads For IGTV And Announces New Way For Influencers To Monetize Their Live Streams

Instagram will soon be undergoing some big changes which could see the Facebook-owned service with its most remarkable update yet. Read More

Trey Songz Opens up About Protecting His Family From Instagram Trolls

In a recent interview with Hip Hop Radio Veteran Devin Steel, Trey Songz got candid about why he decided to keep his family life so private. Read More

Director Woody Allen Opens Up About His Marriage With His Stepdaughter Soon-Yi Previn; Calls Dylan Farrow’s Accusation ”A Great Tabloid Drama”

Director Woody Allen, 84, is talking candidly about his 22-year marriage to his adopted step-daughter Soon-Yi Previn, 49. Read More

TLC’s T-Boz Wants To Battle Xscape Or SWV

The woman seem to do better with technical issues when it comes to battling on Instagram Live for our new quarantine entertainment enjoyment on Verzuz. Read More

