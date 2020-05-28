LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. DeWine to Make Announcements Regarding Amusement Parks, Zoos and Museums Next Week

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the economy and tourism of every state, and Ohio is no exception.

Now with much of the state opening a lot of the business and activities back up, albeit more slowly, there is still a question in regards to a lot of the other places in the state as to when they will open back up to the public.

The answer might come back sooner than you think.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that “he will try to address” everything in the following week regarding amusement parks, zoos, and museums.

The state assembled advisory groups to determine protocols to reopen that best protect employees and guests. According to the governor, members are still working on that and will be back in touch soon.

Gov. DeWine has also spoke with Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds representatives, along with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, about starting to resume baseball in July. Discussions, however, have not gone well between the MLB and the players’ association.

As of right now, it is still not known when racinos and casinos will open back up in Ohio.

