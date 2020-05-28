Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A VERZUZ?! & Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Colorism [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A VERZUZ?! & Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Colorism

TLC is ready to do a VERZUZ battle! After a TLC fan group brought it up, T-Boz said she’s ready to go but who would they go against?  The crew talks about the possibilities of groups like Destiny’s Child, En Vogue, or Xscape.

In other news, Jada Pinkett Smith tackles colorism on Red Table Talk.  She talked about the troubles of being a light skin black woman. Listen to what she had to say about the comments she received as a fair skin woman.

 

