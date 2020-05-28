Local: CVS Opens 15 Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites In NE Ohio!

CVS did a big thing. . .opening 34 drive-thru COVID-19 self swab testing sites in OH. 15 of those testing site locations are in Northeast OH!
1443 Richmond Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44214
5812 Ridge Road
Parma, OH 44129
14440 Cedar Road
University Heights, OH 44121
13777 Pearl Road
Strongsville, OH 44136
Get the other 11 locations [HERE]. BUT the testing is not available to everyone! In fact you must meet the state testing criteria established by the CDC. If you do meet the guidelines. . .you must register in order to know how and where you can take advantage of these self swab testing sites! Get more on that [HERE].
