Did Fired Officer Derek Chauvin Know George Floyd?

'I Can't Breathe' Protest Held After Man Dies In Police Custody In Minneapolis

According KSTP,  a south Minneapolis club owner said Derek Chauvin and George Floyd both worked security at a night club with overlapping shifts up to the end of last year.

RELATED: Minneapolis Protestors Set Fire To Police Station Then Set Off Fireworks [VIDEO]

Maya Santamaria, a former owner of the El Nuevo Rodeo club says Derek Chauvin was their off duty police officer at the club for 17 years and that Chauvin worked shifts with George Floyd who worked as the security guard, but officers stayed outside in front of the club, while security guards worked inside. Watch the video below…

