Black CNN Reporter & Camera Crew Arrested On Live TV Reporting Minneapolis Protests [Video]

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his camera crew were arrested live on television, Friday morning. Jimenez was reporting on the Minneapolis protests when police in tactical gear approached and surrounded him. The crew was allegedly arrested “because they were told to move and didn’t.” Jimenez asked officers where they would like him to move and complied before being taken away in handcuffs.

Minneapolis is now in day three of protests and demonstrations after the death of George Floyd. The four police officers involved in the death of Floyd have not been arrested at the current time.

CNN Lawyers are reportedly working with state officials on the release of Jimenez.

CNN

