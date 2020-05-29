The Bijou Star Files: Trump’s Tweet Reaction to Minneapolis Riots

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 29, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Twitter tags Trump’s ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts’ tweet as ‘glorifying violence’

President Trump was reacting to a third night of violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd. Read More

Twitter has added a warning to one of President Donald J. Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis. The company says the tweet violated the platform’s rules about "glorifying violence." https://t.co/oN2hVt5F7K — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2020

GEORGE FLOYD KILLING 911 CALLER CLAIMED HE WAS DRUNK And Paid with ‘Fake Bills’

The 911 caller who reported George Floyd to police claimed he was drunk when he entered their store, and allegedly tried to pay with counterfeit money. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD KILLING RIOTERS SET POLICE STATION ON FIRE

The George Floyd demonstrations are at a flashpoint — some of the people protesting his death, at the hands of a police officer, have set fire to a Minneapolis police station Read More

T.I. Calls Out Trump For Using ‘Whatever You Like’ In Anti-Joe Biden Ad

T.I. is understandably upset that his “Whatever You Like” song was used for political gain by Donald Trump. Read More

T.I. Calls For Blackout On July 7th: Nobody Spend Sh*t On This Day!

Rapper T.I. is another public figure outraged by the killings of black people from the hands of a Police Officer. T.I. has never had an issue holding back his thoughts on topics pertaining to the black community, nor has be had an issue with pushing for boycotts to show the impact of losing money from thousands of persons of color. Read More

Could there soon be long lines again for COVID-19 testing?

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine expanded the COVID-19 testing criteria in Ohio, allowing for more people to be swabbed. Read More

Ohio to allow outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities beginning June 8

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities in Ohio will be permitted beginning on June 8. Read More

3News Investigates: Would better police training prevent excessive use of force?

To become a barber in Ohio, you must complete 1800 hours of training. To become a police officer in Ohio, you must complete 600 hours of training. Read More

TopGolf in Independence to reopen June 1

Like many other businesses, TopGolf has implemented changes to keep its staff and customers safe. Read More

CVS to open 34 COVID-19 testing locations in Ohio, including 13 in Greater Cleveland

Those interested need to meet CDC, state and age guidelines and must register in advance at CVS.com. Read More

President Trump signs order targeting social media protections

President Trump argued the fact checks applied to 2 of his tweets were ‘editorial decisions’ by Twitter and amounted to political activism. Read More

Actor Shameik Moore Faces Online Backlash Following Series Of Tweets Detailing How Black People Can Avoid Police Brutality

Shameik Moore (most recently seen as Raekwon in Hulu’s Wu-Tang miniseries) is currently at the center of controversy on social media. Shameik fired off a series of tweets giving his opinions on how black people should conduct themselves to avoid being the victim of police brutality. Read More

Next ‘Verzuz’ Matchup To Feature Gospel Legends Kirk Franklin And Fred Hammond

In what feels like a much-needed move, the “Verzuz” team announced “the healing Verzuz” featuring gospel icons Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond. Read More

Say What Now? Couple Plans Massive Post-Coronavirus Orgy to End ‘Longest Dry Spell in All of History’

If you’ve been quarantining by yourself and faithfully practicing social distancing, you may be long overdue for a little…intimacy. Read More

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Tommie Lee’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Reveals Surprise Pregnancy [Video]

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Tommie Lee is about to be a grandmother! Read More

STEVE HARVEY BUYS TYLER PERRY’S FORMER MANSION …For $15 Million!!!

Steve Harvey is moving into Madea’s old house … we’ve learned the legendary comedian/host and his wife just scooped up Tyler Perry’s former Atlanta digs. Read More

JAPAN AMUSEMENT PARKS NO SCREAMING ALLOWED!!!… New COVID-19 Rules for Reopening

Roller coaster fans in Japan can finally hop back on their favorites for some thrill-seeking fun and entertainment, but there’s a major caveat … they better not enjoy it too much and let out a cheer or a scream. Read More

BOSTON MARATHON IN-PERSON RACE CANCELED We’re Going Virtual!!!

Thousands of runners will NOT be flooding the streets of Beantown in September … as the 124th Boston Marathon has been officially scrapped in exchange for a virtual race. Read More

Mass Evictions Fear Looms As Eviction Freezes Are Lifted

Tenants across the nation are fearing being kicked out onto the street as eviction moratoriums across the country begin to expire. Read More

