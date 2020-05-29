CLOSE
Police Officer Shot In The Leg At CVS In South Philly

The shooting occurred when the off-duty police officer was inside CVS and shots rang out.

According to NBC10, An off-duty police officer was shot in the leg in South Philly. The police officer was quickly taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where they treated his gunshot wound. The shooting occurred when the off-duty police officer was inside CVS and shots rang out. No information has been reported on the reasoning behind the shooting.

Police Officer Shot In The Leg At CVS In South Philly  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

