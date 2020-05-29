CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music And His New Album ‘Mantic’ [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Mr. Permission, Ro James talks about the release of his new album “Mantic.”  He shares that being a preacher’s kid and being in the church influence his music career.  At 10 years old, his dad banned all secular music which had an impact on his storytelling and writing.

Listen to Ro James as he tells how he grew from gospel music to being the love songwriter he is today.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music And His New Album ‘Mantic’ [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
The third day of mourning and protesting and looting after the death of George Floyd in police custody
Rioters In Minneapolis Lit The Police Station Up…Literally…
 7 hours ago
05.29.20
Trump Threatens To Shoot Minneapolis Protestors
 15 hours ago
05.29.20
Byron Allen's FEEDING AMERICA COMEDY FEST On The Weather Channel / NBC / Comedy.TV
Wanda Sykes Hits Back at Scott Baio on…
 22 hours ago
05.28.20
"America&apos;s Got Talent" Season 14 Finale Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union Now Reveals More on What She…
 24 hours ago
05.28.20
Exclusives
Close