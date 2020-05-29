LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Fair Will Not Take Place in 2020, Postponed to 2021

Another popular Cleveland-area event has been called off for this year regarding coronavirus concerns.

The Cuyahoga County Fair has announced it will not go on this summer, but instead will take place in August of 2021, according to the fair’s board.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“Our goal now, and in the future, is for the safety and welfare of the public, employees, volunteers and thousands of participants,” said fair board president Tim Fowler. “The decision has been very difficult, emotional and well thought out. The fair industry is very integrated and complex with participants assembling from throughout the country. It is a business and we must get it right. One error destroys a year of planning and preparation.”

The county fair, which was supposed to be in its 124th year, was slated to run from Aug. 11 through 16 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.

