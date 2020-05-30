CLOSE
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Establishes A Curfew For The City Of Atlanta

Keisha Lance Bottoms Hot 107.9 Studio

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order on Saturday, establishing a curfew for the entire city of Atlanta. The order comes after protests Friday night turned into rioting, looting, and arson, downtown as well as in the Buckhead area, near Lenox mall.

The curfew will be from 9pm-to sunrise and it will start tonight 5/31/20.  Many city officials are happy with the implementing of the curfew and hope the order will deter another night of civil unrest in the city of Atlanta.

 

