CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Atlanta Officers Tase Young Man And Drag Him Out Of His Car After Curfew [VIDEO]

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

According to a video posted by CBS46 Atlanta, two Atlanta students were stopped by Atlanta Police downtown after curfew hours. Both students were visibly shook up as the officers approach the vehicle. After the young lady who was in the passenger side was pulled from the car by police, officers then decided to tase the driver before pulling him out of the car. On lookers visibly voiced their opposition to the arrest, yelling at officers to stop. We must warn you, the video is quite disturbing. If you would like to watch, check it out below…

RELATED: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Establishes A Curfew For The City Of Atlanta

Atlanta Officers Tase Young Man And Drag Him Out Of His Car After Curfew [VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
J.R. Smith Brutally Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing…
 4 hours ago
05.31.20
Philadelphia Orders A Mandatory Curfew Following Protest
 5 hours ago
05.31.20
Faith Evans Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After…
 5 hours ago
05.31.20
‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By…
 22 hours ago
05.31.20
Exclusives
Close