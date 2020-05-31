According to @Philadelphiagov The city-wide curfew in Philadelphia will now begin at 6pm and will continue until 6am.
During this time people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical or police attention.
Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [Photos]
Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [Photos]
Philadelphia Orders A Mandatory Curfew Following Protest was originally published on rnbphilly.com