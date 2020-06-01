Philly man @Jayo_v gets consent by the owner of Shyne Jewelers owner to do a beautiful mural honoring George Floyd. Joe the Jewler posts a video on his Instagram of the mural being made and it came out AMAZING!
Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [Photos]
Philly Protestor Paints Amazing George Floyd Mural In Front Of Shyne Jewelers [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com