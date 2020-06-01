Racism as a Public Health Crisis Is Being Declared In Cleveland

Knowledge is key during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a hard core fact is that African Americans are contracting and dying from COVID-19 at an alarming rate. The reason for higher death rates among African Americans is being linked to high blood pressure, diabetes as well as health care disparities.

And Cleveland City Council’s Health and Human Services committee is acting on a resolution to help with those health care disparities.

Proactively in the City of Cleveland, Cleveland City Council’s Health and Human Services committee have a resolution to offer to help by declaring Racism as a Public Health Crisis.

According to Councilman Blaine Griffin, who chairs the Health and Humans Services committee:

“The pandemic has laid bare even more plainly that African Americans and other minority groups who have less access to high quality medical care, cleaner environments and healthy fresh food are dying at greater rates than others, despite not being infected at a higher rate,” “We introduced this resolution before the pandemic’s impact was known because of the racial disparities in health outcomes, including infant mortality.”

Today a virtual committee of experts, Marsha Mockabee, Urban League; Margaret Mitchell, YWCA; Danielle Sydnor, NAACP; and Dr. Arthur James, CWRU/ First Year Cleveland discussed, resolution number 296-2020 that was introduced by Councilman Basheer Jones and Blain Griffin, goals and intended outcomes, as well as the groups that will be put together to work on this issue and to offer concrete solutions. Once it passes out of committee it will move to the upcoming Cleveland City Council meeting as soon as Wednesday.

Take a look at the video below