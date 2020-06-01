Baltimore Police Cold-Cock A Female Protestor !? [VIDEO]

In my Digital Underground voice Hit me and I’ll Hit You Back !! And that’s what happened when a woman in Baltimore slapped an officer, his partner hit her back real hard.

As protests have erupted all over this country in outrage over the killing of George Floyd, that was caught on a video and has since went viral, by an ex Minneapolis police officer that held Floyd down by placing his knee in his neck for over 7 minutes.

Although for the most part these protests have been peaceful, there have been times when agitators have made it not so peaceful, causing tensions not only to run high with the protesters but with the police officers that are trying to protect the protesters as well as communities.

In Baltimore a woman is seen arguing with a police officer that was doing crowd control when she reached back and slapped the officer. The officer that got slapped took it, however another cop obviously felt some kind of way about seeing his brethren getting slapped so took his arm all the way back and cold-cocked the woman, leaving her stretched out on the concrete. The lady was then handcuffed, arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to a TMZ, Baltimore PD source

“Commissioner Michael Harrison viewed the video and ordered an immediate investigation into this incident by the Department’s Special Investigations Response Team unit which is part of the Public Integrity Bureau. The Deputy Commissioner for PIB has directed a full review and has suspended the officers police powers during the investigations.”

Check out the video below