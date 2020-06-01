The Bijou Star Files: Is A Change Gone Come?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 1, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Suburban shopping centers closed after downtown Cleveland protests turn violent

Steelyard Commons, Legacy Village and Beachwood Place are closed Sunday following a night of vandalism in downtown Cleveland. Read More

It’s already hard to identify criminals caught on surveillance video. Experts say masks make it even harder.

Trying to determine someone’s identity from surveillance footage isn’t easy. It’s not unusual for Northeast Ohio police departments to post surveillance footage of a suspect of a crime, asking, “Can you identify this person?” Read More

Trump rushed to underground bunker during White House protests Friday

Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades. Read More

Protestors at Cleveland George Floyd demonstration organized in advance, denounced violence

Days before the Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, organizers advised people to arrive prepared, but specifically condemned any violence. Read More

JR Smith Explains A Video That Surfaced Of HIm Scuffling With An Alleged Protester

JR Smith is letting people know he’s not the one or the two. In anticipation of a video he knew would come to light, JR took to social media to explain what went down between him and an alleged protester on Saturday. Read More

Faith Evans Facing Domestic Violence Charge After Being Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Stevie J

Faith Evans is facing a domestic violence charge after she was arrested earlier this week for allegedly putting the paws on her hubby #StevieJ at their Los Angeles area home. Read More

Kim Kardashian West Posts Lengthy Response To Racism & Police Brutality Following George Floyd’s Murder—“I Am Infuriated And I Am Disgusted”

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to fighting injustices, as she has successfully used her efforts and influence to free several black people who received unfairly lengthy prison sentences. Now, she’s speaking out about the tragic murder of George Floyd at the hands of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin—and also police brutality. Read More

Hill Harper Apologizes After Facing Backlash For Referring To Zaya Wade As A “Young Man” In Gabrielle Union’s Birthday Post

Zaya Wade has officially entered her teen years! She is currently celebrating her 13th birthday and her stepmom Gabrielle Union posted a heartfelt message to her on Instagram to celebrate. However, things turned a bit controversial when Hill Harper posted his own birthday message—but referred to Zaya as a “young man”… Read More

TikTok Accused Of Blocking ‘Black Lives Matter’ And ‘George Floyd’ Hashtags, Blames It On ‘Random’ Error

TikTok is being accused of blocking the hashtags “#BlackLivesMatter,” “#GeorgeFloyd,” and others related to the recent police killing of George Floyd. Read More

Forbes Exposes Kylie Jenner For Reportedly Lying About Her Billionaire Status—“It’s Clear That Kylie’s Camp Has Been Lying”

Forbes magazine has just released a new article completely slamming Kylie Jenner’s previous claims of her billionaire status—-and even go so far as to say that she flat-out lied about her finances. In an absolutely scathing article, Forbes dissects Kylie’s cosmetics empire and uncovers that the number to secure her the “self-made billionaire” title were not accurate. Read More

Woman Goes Viral for Looting an Entire Cheesecake from Seattle Cheesecake Factory [Video]

While some are looting for designer bags and other luxury items, others are looking to score more…practical…items. Read More

Two Atlanta Police Officers Fired After Violently Forcing Black Couple Out of Car on Live Television [Video]

Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, has announced two of the officers who were seen pulling a young Black couple from their car during a live news broadcast have been fired from the police force. Read More

Jay-Z Makes a Statement on the Death of George Floyd After Speaking with Minnesota Governor: ‘I Am More Determined to Fight for Justice’

Jay-Z has released a statement in response to the death of George Floyd. Read More

Tanker Truck Driver Plows Through Crowd of Protestors at Full Speed, Gets Pulled Out and Beaten [Video]

A tanker truck drove into a crowd of protesters blocking an interstate near downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. Read More

Woman Facing Federal Charges In Shooting Of Columbus Police Officer

The woman accused of shooting a Columbus police officer during a search warrant on Chelford Drive yesterday morning allegedly told her incarcerated son in a jail call that she would shoot anyone who entered her home, whether law enforcement or civilian. Read More

Man Tries to Use Hunting Bow on Protestors, Gets Beat Down & His Car Set on Fire [Video]

One man thought he could stand up to a large group of protestors in Utah by threatening them with a hunting bow — he was wrong. Read More

Derek Chauvin, Former Officer Arrested for Killing George Floyd, Is On Suicide Watch

Derek Chauvin, the accused murderer of George Floyd, is reportedly on suicide watch behind bars. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 to Bail Out Protesters in George Floyd Murder Aftermath

Chrissy Teigen has pledged $200,000 to bail out “rioters and criminals” who have been arrested in protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Read More

Meghan McCain Backs Call for Independent Autopsy in George Floyd’s Death

Like the rest of us, Meghan McCain is questioning the legitimacy of George Floyd’s official autopsy results Read More

Las Vegas Couple Accused of Stealing $13 million from Medicaid to Fund Lavish Lifestyle That They Bragged About on Social Media

A Las Vegas couple is accused of running a years-long scheme to defraud North Carolina Medicaid some $13 million that they allegedly laundered by purchasing a consortium of luxury goods, many of which were shared on social media. Read More

KIM & KANYE Threaten Ex-Bodyguard with Huge Lawsuit …QUIT MOUTHING OFF ABOUT US!!!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going after a former bodyguard for talking smack about them — something he’s done before — and warns if he opens his mouth again … he can expect a multi-million dollar lawsuit. Read More

