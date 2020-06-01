LOCAL NEWS: Sandusky Man Arrested For Damaging Akron City Vehicles During George Floyd Protest on Saturday

One of the spectators who took part in one of the Ohio demonstrations on May 30 in Akron, who happens to be a 26-year-old male from Sandusky, was arrested for his role in vandalizing trucks that belonged to the city.

Police confirmed his apprehension from that evening following his activities.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Bryan Griffin was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after officers saw him damaging property during the demonstration held in Akron to protest police use of force and the death of George Floyd. Police say Griffin used a skateboard to break the windshields of Akron city dump trucks that were being used as a barricade at South High Street and State Street during the demonstration.

He was even spotted destroying the Polsky Parking Deck windows. He was taken to Summit County Jail.

Mugshot is below:

For the most part, the Floyd protest in Akron was peaceful from Noon on Saturday until around 8:50 p.m. when officers had to fire tear gas after “rocks were thrown outside the Stubbs Justice Center.”

More tear gas had to be used on High Street to break up some of the crowd afterwards.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Henryk Sadura and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Davel5957 and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook, Akron Police Department, and WEWS News 5 Cleveland