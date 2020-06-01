LOCAL NEWS: Heinen’s to Shut Down Its Chagrin Falls Location Temporarily Due to Protests

After seeing its Downtown Cleveland location vandalized during the George Floyd demolition-turned-riot on May 30, a beloved locally-based supermarket is not taking any chances at an additional store.

Heinen’s has decided to close another one of its locations, this time in Chagrin Falls, only for a short time just out of caution while protests are still going on.

The closing starts to take effect on Tuesday, June 2.

Both the Downtown Cleveland and Chagrin Falls locations will remain closed until further notice.

Store officials say they will continue to monitor the potential demonstrations that may occur and impact the safety of their employees and customers. “We appreciate your patience and will advise when the store has reopened,” the store wrote on its Facebook page.

Other businesses and organizations have joined Heinen’s in shutting their doors temporarily while Floyd demonstrations are still taking place. Beachwood Place and Legacy Village were both closed on Sunday because of the protests in Cleveland and for safety reasons.

