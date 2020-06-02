With everything going on lately surrounding the protests nationwide. . .and although many have been protesting behind their masks. . .some wonder if people have forgotten that we are still in middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. There was shared concern of how the numbers would change once business started to reopen and sure enough. . .there’s more!
I reported last week that Cuyahoga county alone saw their biggest spike in Coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Earlier today I touched on Cuyahoga County had 18 new Coronavirus and at that time. . .no fatalities. Well that has since changed. The Cleveland Department of Health announced a total of now 20 new cases and sadly. . .3 recent COVID-19 related deaths!
According to Fox 8:
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90s. The new fatalities include two females and a male whose ages range from their 50s to their 70s” health officials said.
So what is the current total of cases and deaths in Cuyahoga County? Click [HERE] for more.
Catch the Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm and follow @rodigga @z1079
Nike Releases BETRUE Collection In Honor Of Pride Month [Photos]
Nike Releases BETRUE Collection In Honor Of Pride Month [Photos]
1. NIKE BE TRUE PRIDE MONTH COLLECTIONSource:NIke 1 of 6
2. NIKE BE TRUE PRIDE MONTH COLLECTIONSource:NIke 2 of 6
3. NIKE BE TRUE PRIDE MONTH COLLECTIONSource:NIke 3 of 6
4. NIKE BE TRUE PRIDE MONTH COLLECTIONSource:NIke 4 of 6
5. NIKE BE TRUE PRIDE MONTH COLLECTIONSource:NIke 5 of 6
6. NIKE BE TRUE PRIDE MONTH COLLECTIONSource:NIke 6 of 6
3 More COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported In Cleveland. . .Officials Say! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com