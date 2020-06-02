LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Curfew Restrictions Have Now Been Extended Through Friday

After the peaceful protesting of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent in the Downtown area on Saturday, portions of the City of Cleveland has since been under a curfew.

Now, Mayor Frank Jackson has announced an extension of the city’s curfew restrictions.

Between Wednesday, June 3 and Friday, June 5, the Restricted Area in Cleveland — which includes the Central Business District within the municipal boundaries of the City of Cleveland and the W. 25th Market District — will be permitted to be open for ordinary business activity from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and under curfew restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Exemptions have been made for credentialed media, residents of the restricted areas, essential medical personnel and essential City personnel.

Businesses in the areas mentioned above should remain closed, while residents are told to stay at their places of residence.

