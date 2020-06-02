GEORGE FLOYD: ‘Rally for Black Lives’ Taking Place on Cleveland’s West Side

Only three days after the last protest went from peaceful to violent with businesses and buildings vandalized and robbed, there is another protest taking place in Cleveland on June 2.

This time, it is on the west side “at the Cleveland Police first district,” and once again, it is to honor George Floyd, who was killed by four Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The protest, called “Rally for Black Lives” was planned for 3 p.m. and police have already announced road closures in the W. 130th Street area.

Cleveland Police have taken to Twitter to give others a heads up on traffic.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Road Closures will be in effect in the area of W. 130th Street near I-71 until further notice due to protest activity — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 2, 2020

