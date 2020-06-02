CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Counselor Yunetta Spring Breaks Down Types Of Trauma You May Be Dealing With [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

During a time of hurt in the community, black people are dealing with a lot.  Counselor Yunetta Spring breaks down various types of trauma and how they can affect your daily life. Counselor Spring shares how you may be dealing with a collective trauma just from watching viral videos of death.

Listen to how you can cope with your emotions and how to keep your frustration down through a process of healing.

 

Counselor Yunetta Spring Breaks Down Types Of Trauma You May Be Dealing With [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Exclusives
