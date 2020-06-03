Charges Filed Against Atlanta Officers That Tased College Students [VIDEO]

Charges have been brought against the six Atlanta police officers were caught on a video, that has since went viral, breaking out the car windows of a vehicle before tasing one of the two students who attended Morehouse and Spellman college.

Arrest warrants have been issued for officers, Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones and Roland Claud after Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard viewed the video of the two students who leaving a protest, for George Floyd that died in Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on his neck, in Atlanta being dragged from their vehicle then tased. Two of the officers were fired immediately by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Take a look at the press conference video below