GEORGE FLOYD: Derek Chauvin Now Facing Second-Degree Murder Charges, Three Other Officers Involved Now Charged

It has been announced that the main Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd’s death is going to much heavier charges than anticipated.

Here’s the latest via TMZ: Derek Chauvin, the cop who was charged with 3rd-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, is now facing an upgraded charge — second-degree murder … this according to Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Chauvin could be facing the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. He would have faced only 25 if the third-degree charges had stuck.

In addition to the main officer, the additional police officers who were on the scene are also facing charges for their roles in Floyd’s murder:

The three other ex-officers involved are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to announce indictments against Thao, Lane, and Kueng soon.

This comes after additional footage has shown not only Chauvin, but the three other officers each kneeling on Floyd, and preventing him from breathing.

An independent autopsy shows that Floyd had died of “asphyxia as a result of neck and back compression.”

As for all four those officers, they have since lost their jobs with the Minneapolis Police Department.

