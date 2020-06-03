CLOSE
Lea Michele Tries to Make Amends For Her Nasty Behavior Towards ‘Glee’ Co-Stars After Losing HelloFresh Gig

2019 New York Stage and Film Winter Gala - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Actress Lea Michele is now speaking out after one of her former ‘Glee’ co-stars took to social media, and slammed her for trying to make a statement on the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four now-former Minneapolis Police officers.

Samantha Marie Ware sent out a tweet, directly aiming at the former “Rachel Berry” in regards to how bad Ware was treated on the show by Michele.

From Complex:

Ware responded to Michele after she tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, also accusing the actress of threatening to defecate in her wig.

Many of Michele’s ‘Glee’ colleagues, including Dabier, Alex Newell, and Amber Riley, appeared to have backed up Ware’s claims.

Soon, this has become a #LeaMicheleIsOverParty.  After more celebrities responded with horror stories of their own, Michele ended up losing an endorsement deal as “food delivery business HelloFresh terminated its sponsorship deal” with her.

This has now caused the currently pregnant Michele to issue an apology on her Instagram page for her past actions and behavior.

While she does not “remember” everything she has said, she did confess to causing damage to others:

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unncessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

Here is Michele’s apology below (click on the right to read more):

Click here to read more.

 

