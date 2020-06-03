OHIO: Don’t Expect Any of the Cities in The Buckeye State to Be the Replacement Host for the 2020 RNC

Let’s face it. No matter what the outcome of the 2016 Election was, Cleveland did a great job hosting the Republican National Convention at what was then Quicken Loans Arena (now Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse).

So could The Land possibly pull it off again? Even sooner? How about Columbus or Cincinnati?

This year’s RNC is supposed to be in Charlotte, North Carolina, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and President Donald Trump’s stubbornness, it could be moved.

However, it does not appear to be likely that any of the big cities in Ohio are going to replace Charlotte as the new host city of the RNC.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Gov. Mike DeWine was asked that question during an interview on Fox News early Wednesday morning. DeWine said hosting an event of the RNC’s magnitude “would not be something that we think that we would volunteer to do.”

Trump wants to move the convention after North Carolina Roy Cooper was not able to “guarantee a full capacity convention due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.” That did not sit will with #45, and he made his frustrations known on his favorite love-hate platform: Twitter.

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

Now there are states are interested in replacing North Carolina, but now you can officially count out Ohio for hosting the RNC once again.

