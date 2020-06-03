CLOSE
D.C. Makes Our Message Clear With Zero Votes For Trump In The Primary Election

According to The Associated Press, Joseph R. Biden Jr. has won the District of Columbia primary. He received 78% of the votes in D.C. and Elizabeth Warren with 12% leaving Trump with 0%. Yup, none! With all of the injustice happening not only in our city but in our entire country, there was no hiding from the emphasis on voting.

See all the District of Columbia results from this year’s 2020 Primary Election here: Live: District of Columbia State Primary Election Results 2020

 

