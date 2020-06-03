D.C. Makes Our Message Clear With Zero Votes For Trump In The Primary Election

According to The Associated Press, has won the District of Columbia primary. He received 78% of the votes in D.C. and Elizabeth Warren with 12% leaving Trump with 0%. Yup, none! With all of the injustice happening not only in our city but in our entire country, there was no hiding from the emphasis on voting.

