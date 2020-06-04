The Bijou Star Files: George Floyd Memorialized In Minneapolis Today Plus More

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 4, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family, Friends Mourn A Life Cut Short

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man became the victim of a police homicide following suspicions of a nonviolent crime. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD: AHMAUD ARBERY’S MOM TO ATTEND HOUSTON FUNERAL

George Floyd’s funeral will feature a guest who knows all too well the pain of losing a son to racial violence — because Ahmaud Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, will be in attendance. Read More

Autopsy report shows Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

Change.org doesn’t donate the money raised through its record-breaking George Floyd petition — and some donors say they feel misled

A Change.org petition that calls for “Justice for George Floyd” became the most-signed US petition in the site’s history, racking up over 11 million signatures. Read More

Trump won’t accept Republican nomination in Charlotte, RNC announces

President Donald Trump will not accept the Republican nomination for president in Charlotte, the Republican National Committee said Wednesday, saying North Carolina officials could not guarantee full use of their facilities in late August over concerns about the coronavirus. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Trina’s Comments About The Recent Protests

Trina started to trend high on social media as many fans expressed their disappointment in some of her recent comments about the protests that have been going on in response to the killing of George Floyd. Read More

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp to Help Pay Legal Costs for Protesters

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced a massive contribution to Colin Kaepernick’s Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp to help to pay legal costs for protesters who get arrested while fighting for justice for George Floyd. Read More

Disgraceful George Floyd Challenge Shut Down on Social Media

Two originators in the UK have been arrested for possible hate crimes. Read More

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle’s Partner, Joins Red Table Talk About Gun Violence

While filmed before George Floyd’s death, London also stressed the importance of talking to Black children about dealing with the police. Read More

Radio Hosts Fired After Racist Comments About Looters: ‘Were They Acting N-Word-Ish?’

“If you look like a thug and if you act like a thug, and you’ve got three on one beating up a white woman with a two-by-four, by God, you’re a thug.” Read More

Da Brat Covers Variety, Talks Coming Out After 25 Years in the Industry: ‘It Feels Good to Share With the World’

Da Brat is happy, in love, and ready to share that with the world. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD MN ATTY GEN. SAYS ‘CONVICTION WILL BE HARD’ …Chauvin Gets 2nd-Degree Murder Charge, 3 Others Charged with Aiding & Abetting

We’ve obtained the mugshots of officers Thao, Kueng and Lane … all 3 are now in custody and have bail set at $1 million. Read More

SAINTS’ MALCOLM JENKINS BLASTS DREW BREES IN EMOTIONAL VID… ‘Shut The F**k Up’

“I considered you a friend. I looked up to you. You’re somebody I had a great deal of respect for. But sometimes, you should shut the f**k up.” Read More

CLEVELAND MAYOR WORLD THINKS WE’RE A ‘BUTTHOLE’ CITY …But We’re So Much More!!!

Cleveland’s mayor left a sour taste in the mouth’s of many locals who tuned in to a discussion he had about the city … referring to The Land as “The World’s Butthole.” Read More

LEBRON JAMES Rips Drew Brees: YOU DON’T KNOW WHY KAP WAS KNEELING?!

LeBron James is going IN on Drew Brees over the QB’s comments — explaining why Drew is just dead wrong. Read More

Fat Joe Reveals Drake Was Supposed To Be On The ‘All The Way Up’ Remix, But Jay-Z Didn’t Want Anyone Else On The Song

‘All The Way Up’ by Fat Joe and Remy Ma was one of the biggest Hip-Hop songs released in 2017. Read More

Donald Trump Says He Did Not Go Into The White House Bunker Out Of Fear, Claims He Went Down To Inspect It

Donald Trump claims he only went into the bunker of the White House last week to inspect it despite rumors about security concerns regarding protests, USA Today reports. Read More

Minneapolis Grocery Store Owner Told Employee Who Witnessed George Floyd’s Death to ‘Call the Police on the Police’; Owner Will No Longer Call Police for Similar Situations

The owner of a Minneapolis grocery store that George Floyd had just left prior to his arrest said his employee called him crying after witnessing an officer press his knee into the man’s neck. Read More

NBA Prepping To Return: Proposing To Play With 22 Teams

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the league has finally announced plans for a return. Read More

