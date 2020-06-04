Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rap activist Killer Mike joins the show and gives the people the real. He’s putting his money where his mouth is and talks about what the community can do to combat systemic racism but also talks about where he’s donated.

Though he mentions that he will not be running for office anytime soon, he’s going to continue to use his music and his platform to push the agenda for black people.

