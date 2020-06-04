CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Columbus Ohio Protester Test Positive for COVID-19.

Students Protest For National Walkout Day

Source: J.R. Davis / Radio One D.C.

This is the type of news that no one wants to hear. A person that attended Columbus, Ohio protest  has tested positive for COVID-19. Columbus Public Health has issued a statement saying the individual was symptomatic on May 27 but still attended the protests.

They made this post to their social media:

The health department is asking that you go get testing if you feel symptoms.

For more information, go to Coronavirus.ohio.gov.

 

Columbus Ohio Protester Test Positive for COVID-19.  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
SLOVAKIA-HEALTH-VIRUS-CULTURE-CINEMA
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio to Have Several Entertainment and…
 22 mins ago
06.04.20
Atlanta Hawks v Orlando Magic
SPORTS: NBA Reportedly Set to Resume 2019-2020 Season…
 51 mins ago
06.04.20
Here’s How We Can Support Iyanna Dior, The…
 4 hours ago
06.04.20
A participant holding a George Floyd's painted portrait at...
Full Autopsy Says George Floyd Had Tested Positive…
 5 hours ago
06.04.20
Exclusives
Close