SPORTS: NBA Reportedly Set to Resume 2019-2020 Season with 22-Team Format

NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season in Florida

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

It has been almost three months since all of the NBA teams have been playing ball.  Now, the time has come for at least a good portion of the teams to resume that aborted basketball season as the NBA is set to return.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format for restarting the 2019-20 season at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando at Walt Disney World.

There is even a date set for the NBA Finals, if the season has to go on for that long:

Game 7 of the NBA Finals would be played on October 12, if need be.

The season should finish no later that Oct. 12.

 

