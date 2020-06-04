SPORTS: NBA Reportedly Set to Resume 2019-2020 Season with 22-Team Format

It has been almost three months since all of the NBA teams have been playing ball. Now, the time has come for at least a good portion of the teams to resume that aborted basketball season as the NBA is set to return.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format for restarting the 2019-20 season at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando at Walt Disney World.
There is even a date set for the NBA Finals, if the season has to go on for that long:
Game 7 of the NBA Finals would be played on October 12, if need be.
The season should finish no later that Oct. 12.
