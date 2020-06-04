SPORTS: NBA Reportedly Set to Resume 2019-2020 Season with 22-Team Format

It has been almost three months since all of the NBA teams have been playing ball. Now, the time has come for at least a good portion of the teams to resume that aborted basketball season as the NBA is set to return.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format for restarting the 2019-20 season at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando at Walt Disney World.

The NBA’s Board of Governors has voted to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020

So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.

The NBA's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

There is even a date set for the NBA Finals, if the season has to go on for that long:

Game 7 of the NBA Finals would be played on October 12, if need be. The season should finish no later that Oct. 12.

