Ohio State University Rolls Out Plans for 2020 Fall Semester

The Ohio State University announced it’s plan to open it’s campus to students after abruptly closing in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the return to campus will be different for students in the fall of 2020 with extra measures put in place to protect students, faculty and staff.
The window for student move in dates will be extended to allow staggering and decrease the amount of people moving in at the same time. The fall semester will officially start on August 25th and end December 4th. However, in person classes will end on Wednesday November 25th. There will be no fall break and the day before Thanksgiving will not be a holiday this year.
Students will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The university is also changing classroom structures that will include a combination of virtual learning and in-person classes.
But the question everyone wants to know is what about Ohio State Football. The university hasn’t made an announcement about if the 2020 season will happen and what that would look like.
