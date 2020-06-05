Washington, D.C. is making maybe the biggest statement a city could make to convey the message that black lives do matter. To amply the statement, they are making the statement by painting “Black Lives Matter” on the pavement of 16th Street between H and K streets in Northwest. D.C. Public Works painted the text before sunrise to complete the project.

Anti-Police Brutality & George Floyd protests entered its seventh day on Thursday night near Lafayette Square with more expected this weekend.

Source: NBC Washington

Related: Independent Autopsy Of George Floyd Finds His Death Was A Homicide, Brother Calls For Peace In Protests

Related: Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests For George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

D.C. Public Works Paints “Black Lives Matter” On The Street Near Lafayette Square was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: