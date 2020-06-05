The Bijou Star Files: Wendy’s Say They Didn’t Support Trump & Who’s Losing Their Job?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 5, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Wendy’s Denies Supporting Trump’s Re-election; Donates $500,000 To Social Justice Efforts

Wendy’s fired off a number of tweets after reports surfaced on Twitter, claiming that the company as a whole is supporting Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. The company has long chosen to remain apolitical. Read More

DETAINED WOMAN SINGING AT COP GETS 😂 VIRAL REMIX …’You About to Lose Yo Job’ [Warning this video is graphic in language]

“You about to lose yo job, ’cause you are detaining me, for nothing!!!” Read More

George Floyd’s death at the hands of police hits home for black Cleveland officers: ‘We deal with the racism in-house as well’

Every once in a while, Cleveland patrolman Kevin Jones will have a run-in with another police officer while he’s off-duty. Jones, who is black, sometimes won’t reveal he’s a cop. He wants to see how the other officer will react. “When the uniform is off, I’m still an African-American male who is still facing the problems we’re facing in America,” Read More

Ohio entertainment venues to reopen June 10: Coronavirus reopenings and cancellations in Northeast Ohio for Friday, June 5, 2020

Though Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a briefing on Thursday out of respect for George Floyd’s memorial service, his office released the opening date for many popular summer attractions. On June 10 Read More

Ohio lawmakers might take another look at coronavirus law change that lets cities collect income taxes from employees working from home

An Ohio lawmaker who plays a key role in setting state tax policy said she’s interested in revisiting a recently passed state law that allows cities to continue collecting income taxes from suburban commuters who are now working from home. Read More

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm apologizes for texts saying only ‘elite white people’ should buy guns

Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm issued an apology on Twitter on Thursday after texts surfaced where he said that only “elite white people” should be able to purchase guns. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers’ season over after NBA’s 22-team return-to-play format approved by Board of Governors

The NBA’s Board of Governors approved a 22-team plan to restart the 2019-20 season on July 31 in Walt Disney World. Based on the setup, the 16 teams from each conference currently occupying playoff positions have been invited. Read More

Hoods on 1.9 million Nissans could fly open, so they’re being recalled

For the fourth time, Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a nagging latch problem that may allow the hood fly open while cars are moving. Read More

Kanye West Shows Up To Protest In His Chicago Hometown

Kanye West has proved once again that he was making things happen behind the scenes. Following his multi-million donation to the cause, Kanye West recently showed up in his hometown of Chicago to protest with local residents. Read More

Kanye West Tops The List Of The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians—Earning $170 Million In 2020

Fresh off his new billionaire status, Kanye West is once again making major financial moves! The list of the world’s highest-paid musicians has just been released and Kanye West is at the very top— Read More

Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tiffany Haddish, T.I. And More Attend George Floyd’s Memorial Service In Minneapolis

The first of multiple memorial services to honor George Floyd recently took place—and several celebrities showed up to pay their respects. Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tiffany Haddish, T.I. and more were on hand to say a final goodbye to George Floyd at his Minneapolis memorial. Read More

Carl Crawford Ordered To Have No Contact With His Baby Mama After He Allegedly Choked Her At Gunpoint (Exclusive)

The woman, with whom Carl shares a toddler with, told authorities she and Carl broke up in February but he came through to her Houston home to try and reconcile on May 8th and that’s when he allegedly got violent, choking her and slamming her head repeatedly during an alleged interrogation. Read More

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3M To Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp

A lot of you guys have been asking the platforms and brands we support to open their wallets to help fight this good fight, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has done just that. Read More

Drew Brees Issues An Apology & Asks For Forgiveness As He Expresses His Support For The Black Community

On Wednesday, Drew Bress was under fire for a comment he said in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance. During the interview, he said he would never agree with anyone disrespecting the U.S. flag. He continued to talk about what he feels when the “National Anthem” is played. Read More

Trina Apologizes For Her Recent Comments About The Protests

On Wednesday, Trina started to make headlines for comments she had made earlier in the week in relation to the protests that have been going on in response to the death of George Floyd. The comments were made on her radio show Read More

George Floyd ‘Execution Was Staged Event’ Claims Texas Politician Cynthia Brehm

She also believes COVID-19 is a Democratic hoax. In her post, entitled “George Floyd — A Staged Event?” she called on her followers to “Tell me what you think”. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN SETS RECORD… Most Donations Ever

George Floyd’s killing is impacting the world in a way we’ve never seen before … and it’s also inspiring more people than ever to donate to a cause. Read More

SAQUON, OBJ, MAHOMES Demand To NFL …ADMIT YOU SILENCED PROTESTERS LIKE KAEPERNICK!!!

The biggest names in the NFL — from Patrick Mahomes to Odell Beckham to Saquon Barkley and more — just dropped a powerful message demanding the league admit it wrongly silenced protesters like Colin Kaepernick. Read More

OLD LADY ‘KAREN’ THESE KIDS DON’T HAVE A DRIVER’S LICENSE!!! Pissed Over Power Wheels

Karen has struck again — this time at a park where a few little kids were taking a Power Wheels toy car for a spin … and she was ready to pull ’em over. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER CASE: CHARGED EX-OFFICERS APPEAR IN COURT

Three of the four former Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd’s alleged murder just went in front of a judge for the first time since their arrest. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao appeared Thursday in Hennepin County District Court, and the judge set their bail at $1 million for each. Read More

Ahmaud Arbery Was Hit With A Truck Before His Death; Killer Allegedly Used Racial Slur After Shooting

Gregory and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, have been charged with felony murder for the February 23 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The McMichaels finally made their first appearance at Monday’s probable cause hearing in a Brunswick County court. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the defendants appeared by video from the Glynn County Detention Center. Bryan waived his rights to appear. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: