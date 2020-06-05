CLOSE
Forbes Annual Highest-Paid Celebrities List!

Kylie Jenner on Forbes

Kylie Jenner may not  be a billionaire yet, with Forbes revoking her previous billionaire status, but she’s still well on her way.  And now, she’s #1 on the “Forbes” Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, after making $590 million over the past year. Kylie isn’t the only one rolling in dough, check out more celebs below:

According to Forbes, Kanye has snagged a spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid celebrities. Coming in after his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, Kanye came in at number two, with $170 million.

Forbes” just released this year’s list yesterday. Here’s the Top 10:

1.  “Self-made” NON-billionaire Kylie Jenner,  $590 million

Kanye West on Kimmel

2.  Kanye West,  $170 million

3.  Tennis stud Roger Federer,  $106.3 million

4.  Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo,  $105 million

5.  Soccer star Lionel Messi,  $104 million

Tyler Perry honored with a Star

6.  Tyler Perry,  $97 million

7.  Soccer star Neymar,  $95.5 million

'Sex And The City 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

8.  Howard Stern,  $90 million

9.  LeBron James,  $88.2 million

Utah Jazz v Cleveland Cavaliers

10.  Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,  $87.5 million

Jay Z, Diddy, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and more made the list as well. Check out the full list here.

