Forbes Annual Highest-Paid Celebrities List!

Kylie Jenner may not be a billionaire yet, with Forbes revoking her previous billionaire status, but she’s still well on her way. And now, she’s #1 on the “Forbes” Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, after making $590 million over the past year. Kylie isn’t the only one rolling in dough, check out more celebs below:
According to Forbes, Kanye has snagged a spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid celebrities. Coming in after his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, Kanye came in at number two, with $170 million.
Forbes” just released this year’s list yesterday. Here’s the Top 10:
1. “Self-made” NON-billionaire Kylie Jenner, $590 million
2. Kanye West, $170 million
3. Tennis stud Roger Federer, $106.3 million
4. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million
5. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $104 million
6. Tyler Perry, $97 million
7. Soccer star Neymar, $95.5 million
8. Howard Stern, $90 million
9. LeBron James, $88.2 million
10. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $87.5 million
Jay Z, Diddy, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and more made the list as well. Check out the full list here.
