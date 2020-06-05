Forbes Annual Highest-Paid Celebrities List!

Kylie Jenner may not be a billionaire yet, with Forbes revoking her previous billionaire status, but she’s still well on her way. And now, she’s #1 on the “Forbes” Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, after making $590 million over the past year. Kylie isn’t the only one rolling in dough, check out more celebs below:

According to Forbes, Kanye has snagged a spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid celebrities. Coming in after his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, Kanye came in at number two, with $170 million.

Forbes” just released this year’s list yesterday. Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Self-made” NON-billionaire Kylie Jenner, $590 million

2. Kanye West, $170 million

3. Tennis stud Roger Federer, $106.3 million

4. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million

5. Soccer star Lionel Messi, $104 million

6. Tyler Perry, $97 million

7. Soccer star Neymar, $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern, $90 million

9. LeBron James, $88.2 million

10. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $87.5 million

Jay Z, Diddy, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and more made the list as well. Check out the full list here.

