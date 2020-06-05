Texas State Coach Accused Of Racist ‘Chicken’ Comments Against Athletes

Two former Texas State athletes have been moved to call out their former coach following the protests against anti-Black violence across the country.

According to USA Today, former point guard for the TS basketball team, Jaylen Shead, was the first to call out coach Danny Kaspar. He claimed that Kaspar used degrading and racist language to motivate players.

Shead, who transferred to Washington State for his final season, said on Twitter, “I could not turn away from the many racially insensitive things that were said to me and other teammates.”

Shead made a number of claims on Thursday against Kasper. He said he would tell Black players to “chase that bucket of chicken” to get them to run faster during drills. He also said that the coach would tell Black players that if they didn’t reach a 2.2 GPA or higher, they would end up working at Popeyes.

In addition to this, Shead said Kasper told an international player that he’d have him deported for not bringing on his best game. Kasper also tried to motivate athletes to run by saying they would go faster if a “brown man with a (turban) and an AK-47” entered the practice sessions, according to Shead.

With all this going on, let’s talk about what I and other players dealt w playing 🏀 for Danny Kaspar at Texas State. Many asked why the starting PG on a 25 win, 1st place contender team would transfer before his senior szn.. well👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Du2VSSOKMl — JaylenShead™️ (@thejayyshead) June 4, 2020

Alex Peacock, a former Texas State teammate of Shead’s, also backed the allegations. According to him, the fear of losing a scholarship kept players from speaking out.

“There is no embellishment in what (Shead) said,” Peacock explained to ESPN. Peacock even said Kaspar once threatened to use the N-word when he found out his Black players were casually using it. “He told the black players that if you can use it, I can use it,” Peacock said to ESPN. “That’s one of the ones where you’re like, ‘OK … no.’ Those are two different meanings than when we use it.” Kaspar became head coach at Texas State in 2013 after 13 seasons coaching Stephen F. Austin State University. Prior to this he coached at Incarnate Word and he worked as an assistant at Baylor, Stephen F. Austin, Division II Midwestern State and Lamar. SEE ALSO: NFL Stars Demand The League ‘Admit Wrong’ To Silencing Players Amid Bogus Statement Police Brutality Is Thriving Amid Protests Against Police Violence

Texas State Coach Accused Of Racist ‘Chicken’ Comments Against Athletes was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: