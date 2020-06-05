CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alexis Ohanian Sr. Inspired By His Daughter To Give His Reddit Board Seat To A Black Candidate

Serena William's husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. is making change on an executive level and giving a Black candidate a seat at the table.

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Source: Hannah Peters / Getty

When Alexis Olympia grows up and asks her father Alexis Ohanian Sr. what he did to combat social injustice during the 2020 protests, he will look proudly at her and respond, I “resigned as a member of the reddit board” and “urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate.”

The Reddit co-founder Tweeted his decision moments ago, while also revealing he donated $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

On June 1, Ohanian reposted a 2016 video shared by his wife Serena Williams, of a young Black girl addressing mayor Jennifer Roberts about the inequality she’s experienced because of the color of her skin.

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop,” he wrote before announcing his resignation from the Reddit board. 

In a letter titled “What Did You Do,” penned on his website, Ohanian says the action is long overdue from seat holders on executive boards.

“I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?”” he wrote.

Ohanian, who also made the announcement in a video on his Instagram page, has been using his social pages to raise awareness around unfair treatment of Blacks. He posted this poignant image of officer Krystle Smith scolding a member of her squadron for his behavior during the protests.

Ohanian’s announcement comes on the heels of Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter’s social media challenge #pulluporshutup that encourages beauty brands to share how many Black people they have in positions of leadership in their organizations.

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Remembers Witnessing Her Mother Experience Racism

Gabrielle Union Accuses NBC Chairman Of Threatening Her After She Exposed Racism On ‘AGT’ Set

2018 Brand Genius Awards

Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William's Wig Head Is Ultimate Hubby Goals

15 photos Launch gallery

Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William's Wig Head Is Ultimate Hubby Goals

Continue reading Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig Head Is Ultimate Hubby Goals

Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William's Wig Head Is Ultimate Hubby Goals

[caption id="attachment_3060025" align="alignleft" width="753"] Source: Theo Wargo / Getty[/caption] It's no secret that Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Sr. are one of the loving and happy couples in the game right now. From Alexis creating billboards of Serena welcoming her back to tennis to Serena sharing their beautiful love story on talk shows, they are ultimate #RelationshipGoals. But this newest video of the two takes the entire cake. See on Sunday (September 29), Serena posted a video of her doing her Sunday routine of her washing and styling her wigs. But peep her model: Her hubby. "Of course I'm up on the wig craze and I just don't know how to clean my wigs and how to style them," Williams says in one of the videos. "But I did get this new wig head. It doesn't sit very still, but..." https://www.instagram.com/p/B3CMXnthLlQ/?utm_source=ig_embed   Ha! We love it! Alex is an amazing husband! Here are 15 other times, the tennis great and Reddit co-founder reminded us what true love looks like:

 

Alexis Ohanian Sr. Inspired By His Daughter To Give His Reddit Board Seat To A Black Candidate  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Alexis Ohanian Sr. Inspired By His Daughter To…
 2 hours ago
06.05.20
2017 NBA Finals - Game Two
FOX Laura Ingraham Tell’s LeBron To ‘Shut Up…
 3 hours ago
06.05.20
Gabrielle Union Accuses NBC Chairman Of Threatening Her…
 4 hours ago
06.05.20
Forbes Annual Highest-Paid Celebrities List!
 5 hours ago
06.05.20
Exclusives
Close