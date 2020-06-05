Front Page News: The Latest On The Cases Of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery [WATCH]

As we lay George Floyd to rest, one of three memorials were held yesterday (June 4) in Minneapolis. There will be two memorials to follow in North Carolina, where he was born and Houston, Texas, where he lived prior to moving to Minnesota. Reverend Al Sharpton says there is a march on Washington planned in August that will be led by other black families who have experienced death by the hands of police officers.

The case of Ahmaud Arbery just got deeper with more evidence that he was being hunted by the group of white men much more than the video showed.

Finally, today is Breonna Taylor’s birthday so #SayHerName and continue to fight for justice for her.

