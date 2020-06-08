The Bijou Star Files: Police Being Defunded & What Is Means

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 8, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Minneapolis City Council announces intent to disband police department

“Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department,” City Council President Lisa Bender said on Sunday. Read More

When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?

Supporters say it’s time for the country to address systemic issues in policing in America and spend more money on what communities need, like housing and education. Read More

Ohio to allow outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities beginning June 8

Outdoor visitation at assisted living facilities in Ohio will be permitted starting June 8. Read More

#SayHerName brings awareness to Breonna Taylor case

Across the country and in Cleveland, activists are remembering a woman who should have been turning 27 this weekend. Her name was Breonna Taylor Read More

New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus, reports no active cases

Health officials caution that new cases could be imported into the country, which has closed its borders to everybody but mainly citizens and residents. Read More

“Law & Order: SVU” To Feature Upcoming Episodes About George Floyd’s Death And The Coronavirus Pandemic

According to multiple sources, the upcoming season of the long-running and highly popular TV series “Law & Order: SVU” will have an episode tackling the murder of George Floyd and police brutality—there is also said to be an additional episode focusing on the current coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Snoop Dogg Says He Plans To Vote For The First Time In 2020

Snoop Dogg, who just made an announcement about his plans to vote for the very first time this year—after previously shying away due to his criminal history. Read More

Lil Wayne Speaks Out About The Murder Of George Floyd By Urging People Not To Blame All Police—“My Life Was Saved By A White Cop”

Lil Wayne just publicly spoke out about the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin—but his comments may surprise you. Lil Wayne urged black people not to place blame for police brutality on all police officers, specifically white cops because one saved his life in the past. Read More

Oprah Winfrey To Host Two-Night Town Hall, Discussing Racism In America

According to @hollywoodreporter, media mogul #OprahWinfrey is hosting a two-night town hall special to discuss racism in America. Read More

NFL Commissioner Admits They Were Wrong For Not Listening To Players Earlier & Encourages Them To Speak Out & Peacefully Protest

On Friday, the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, sat down for a video to apologize and acknowledge the league’s wrongdoing when it came to not supporting its players as they peacefully protested against racial injustice. Read More

Michael Jordan & The Jordan Brand Announce $100 Million Donation To Organizations Dedicated To Ensuring Racial Equality & Social Justice

Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand are stepping up to the plate to do their part when it comes to fighting for racial equality and social justice. Read More

Oh No Ma’am: Milwaukee Area Woman Blocks Off Black Lives Matter Protesters with Her Car, Spits on Black Man [Video]

A Milwaukee-area woman opened her crusty mough and spit at a young Black man who was participating in a Black Lives Matter protest. Read More

Missouri Cop Caught on Doorbell Camera Running Over Suspect in an Unmarked Car

A Missouri cop is now under investigation after he rammed a suspect with his car. Read More

BEYONCE My Advice, 2020 Grads …MAKE WORLD SEE YOU & FIGHT FOR ‘OTHERS’

Beyonce has a message for the class of 2020 — bet on yourself … and pave your own path, especially if you’re in the minority. Read More

WHITE NC COPS & CIVILIANS WASH BLACK PROTESTERS’, FAITH LEADERS’ FEET… Ask for Forgiveness

Here’s an example of true healing playing out in a very biblical sense — a group of white police officers and other community members came together to wash their black brother’s and sister’s feet … and asked for forgiveness. Read More

ELMER FUDD NO MORE GUNS FOR WABBIT SEASON …HBO Max Opts for a Scythe

Elmer Fudd is losing one of his signature items for the rebooted ‘Looney Tunes’ on HBO Max — the guy’s going gun-less moving forward … but has other lethal weapons at his disposal. Read More

J.R. SMITH CRIMINAL CHARGES UNLIKELY… Over L.A. Beatdown

J.R. Smith will likely NOT be hit with criminal charges for beating the hell out of an alleged vandal in an incident caught on video… Read More

BUFFALO COPS FELONY ASSAULT CHARGES FOR SHOVING MAN …Mayor Calls Him an ‘Agitator’

Buffalo PD officers Aron Torgalski and Robert McCabe are now facing felony charges. Erie County D.A., John J. Flynn, says the cops were both charged with 2nd-degree felony assault. Read More

Former Republican Secretary Of State, Colin Powell, Says His November Vote Is With Biden As He Believes Trump Has “Drifted Away” From The Constitution

Colin Powell, a retired general who served under President George W. Bush, is one of the very many retired top military officials who finds Trump’s methods irrational—describing his behavior as “drifting away” from the Constitution. Read More

