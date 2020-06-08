Nia Long Calls Out This Beauty Brand For Racist MUA Encounter

While the world was celebrated Nia Long on Twitter for being the ageless baddie that she is, the Love Jones actress has been using her social media platform to call folks out.

According to Long, while Glam Squad, a company that provides beauty and hair services, may claim to be about “diversity in beauty,” her experiences were the exact opposite.

“Hey guys make sure you check out @GlamSquad page on IG. They claim to support diversity in beauty, but I had a very different experience. There’s nothing black about GlamSquad DO NOT USE THIS COMPANY. I’m still waiting for an apology from the CEO Amy Shecter,” she wrote on June 3 on Twitter.

Her tweet was in response to the brand’s IG post showing support for #BlackOutTuesday.

Now, in a comment Long left on that post above, Long went into further detail about her experiences, which were definitely problematic. According to Long, while in San Francisco, she enlisted services from Glam Squad, which included getting her makeup down.

Long claims that a white MUA told her, “We don’t do make-up for Black people very often. I don’t have foundation that matches your color.”

Naturally, Long said hearing those words, she was in “shock, angry and disgusted.”

The MUA artist was asked to leave and Long made sure she had an in-depth conversation with the company’s CEO Amy Shecter to talk about the importance of educating their employees on the importance of being able to meet the needs of their Black clientele. Yet, Long feels that her conversation with Shecter was in vain.

“YOU DID NOTHING TO CORRECT THE RACIST IGNORANT COMMENT MADE BY YOUR EMPLOYEE. Please don’t be hypocritical and post for #blackouttuesday because you don’t stand for diversity.”

Sis WENT IN! Read her full comments below:

Kudos for Long speaking out, Black lives can’t matter to a beauty brand if you don’t even have any Black foundations. Try again.

But it also makes you wonder that if this is how they treat a high-profile celebrity client, imagine how they are treating their everyday Black clients? But yes, please tell us how Black lives matter.

From Glam Squad to Ulta to Hollywood makeup artists, the lack of diversity and knowledge of Black hair and makeup has been an on-going and persistent problem. Part of that starts from the top, which reminds us of the recent PullUpOrShutUp Challenge.

Started by Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter, the challenge is asking for brands to not just show support for Black Lives on social media, but for companies to reveal their Black employment numbers in the next 72 hours. If they don’t show us the “receipts,” they don’t get our dollars.

Here, here! You can’t get our money if you can’t respect us in person.

