GoFundMe Has Suspended Candace Owens’ Fundraising Account, Thanks to Her Ignorant Comments

Once again, Candace Owens has shown disrespect in such a public manner to those who she knows is NOT her audience. This time, it’s costing her what she felt was a good deed she was doing through GoFundMe.

From EURweb:

The company suspended the conservative political commentator’s fundraiser for an Alabama cafe whose co-owner criticized the George Floyd protests. Michael Dykes, said Floyd was a “thug” and protesters were “idiots” in a text message to a co-worker that was posted online.

Three of Dykes’ employees have soon left his cafe, while Owens went on a conservative radio show to badmouth Floyd herself.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of SAMEER AL-DOUMY and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Moses Robinson and Getty Images

Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Instagram, GoFundMe, Twitter, and EURweb