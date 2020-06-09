The Bijou Star Files: The Changes That Are to Come

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 9, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Northeast Ohio bars, restaurants file suit seeking to overturn state’s social-distancing regulations

Eight Ohio bars and restaurants, mostly in Northeast Ohio, have sued to try to prevent Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration from enforcing social-distancing rules imposed on them. Read More

Akron City Council outlaws police use of chokeholds, requires officers to intervene or report misconduct

City Council voted Monday to be able to hold police officers criminally liable if they use a chokehold, strangle hold or other neck hold, or if they witness unlawful use of force and do not intervene or report it. Read More

Congressional Democrats unveil police reform bill that would ban chokeholds

The Justice in Policing Act would ban police choke holds, create a national database of excessive-force incidents, and prohibit certain no-knock warrants. Read More

Popular hashtag, #Pulluporshutup, urges companies to reveal diversity among employees

Pressure grows for companies who shared messages of solidarity for racial equality to reveal the diversity within their own organizations. Read More

Allen Iverson To Receive $32M From Reebok Trust Fund When He Turns 55

Allen Iverson is getting all the money, OH-Kay! Iverson signed a deal that will allow him to receive $32 million from @Reebok. Just turning 45 yesterday, he’ll receive the millions, when he turns 55, according to Bleacher Report. Read More

Billy Porter Compares The Black Community’s Relationship With The LGBTQ+ Community To White Supremacy—“Black People I’m Calling Ya’ll Out!”

“Pose” star Billy Porter is well-known for being very outspoken when it comes to the rights and treatment of the LGBTQ+ community—and he just doubled down on his opinions in a major way. In a recent video posted to social media, Billy Porter called out the black community for not adequately supporting the LGBTQ+ community…and compared them to white supremacists. Read More

Evelyn Lozada Speaks On Carl Crawford’s Domestic Violence Arrest & Denies That He Abused Her During Their Relationship

Recently Carl Crawford was charged with domestic violence after it was alleged that he chocked his baby mama at gunpoint. The woman he was accused of choking is someone he currently shares a toddler with. Read More

Exclusive: PornHub Image Committing To Show Only Ebony Videos In Solidarity With Black Community Is Fake

Sorry to the men and women who were looking forward to this but the screenshot that resembles the Pornhub website committing to show only ebony videos in solidarity with the Black community is fake. Read More

The U.S. Marine Corps Has Officially Ordered That All Public Displays Of The Confederate Flag Be Removed From Its Bases

The U.S. Marine Corps is making a major change. According to new reports, the Marine Corps announced that it is officially banning all public displays of the highly-controversial Confederate flag from all of its bases effective immediately. Read More

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Resigns From Board—Asks For His Seat To Be Replaced With Black Candidate

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, is stepping down from the company’s board. Alexis took to social media to announce his resignation, saying he’s doing it for himself, his family, and his country. Read More

Members Of The House And Senate Democrats Wear Kente Cloth & Kneel In Silence In Remembrance Of George Floyd

Members of the House and Senate Democrats recently kneeled in silence and wore Kente cloths in Emancipation Hall for exactly 8 minutes and 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd. The Democrats also unveiled a brand new police reform bill in an effort to stop the police brutality that has led to continuous protests across the country. Read More

The World Health Organization Now Says Transmission Of Coronavirus By Patients Who Show No Symptoms Is ‘Very Rare’

According to WHO officials, coronavirus patients without symptoms aren’t the ones driving the spread of the virus, according to CNBC. Read More

Officers Arrest Man In Connection To Burning Down Minneapolis Police Precinct During Protests

The U.S. Attorney has made an arrest in one of the fires that destroyed the third police precinct, in Minneapolis, on May 28, following riots that occurred after George Floyd was killed, while in police custody. Read More

Officer Named in Breonna Taylor Shooting Accused by Two Women of Sexual Assault

One of the three officers accused in the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed black EMT and aspiring nurse in Louisville, Ky., who was fatally shot March 13 by police while they carried out a search warrant on the wrong apartment, has a history of sexual assault allegations. Read More

Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69

Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has passed away. She was 69. Read More

Kylie Cosmetics Reveals Percentage of Black, BIPOC and Female Employees

The company revealed the stats as part of the #PullUpForChange initiative. Read More

Jussie Smollett References Police Brutality Protests Following Death of George Floyd in New Defense Against City of Chicago

Jussie Smollett believes the protests over George Floyd’s killing in police custody can help defend his case against the City of Chicago. Read More

Terry Crews Responds to Backlash Over His ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweets

The actor began trending Sunday night for his comments, sparking criticism from stars including Orlando Jones and former “AGT” star Gabrielle Union. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER CASE CHARGED EX-COP SEEKING DONATIONS From PUBLIC for His Defense Fund!!!

One of the accused ex-cops in George Floyd’s murder case needs financial assistance, and believe it or not, he’s hoping the public will lend a hand as he tries to mount his legal defense … which is that he claims he tried doing the right thing. Read More

Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson Receives The Peabody Career Achievement Award After 70+ Years In Hollywood

After over 70 years in the entertainment industry, Cicely Tyson, 95, has been recognized for her hard work by receiving a Peabody Career Achievement Award. Well-known for her roles in Diary Of A Mad Black Woman, The Help, and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Tyson has established herself has a prominent figure in the world of TV/Film. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com