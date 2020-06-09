CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Attorney Earl Grey Wants To Know Why The Public Didn’t Help George Floyd!?

Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Just when you thought you could have possibly heard it all.

Attorney Earl Grey is representing one of the ex-Minneapolis Police Officers involved in the arrest that caused the death of George Floyd, Thomas Lane.  Last night he appeared for an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo when the attorney said that he is in possession of a video that would prove that his client, Thomas Lane, didn’t do anything wrong in respects to not intervening when ex-officer  Derek Chavin decided to rest his knee in the neck of George Floyd for over 8 minutes.

When Chris Cuomo asked Attorney Earl Grey why didn’t his client, Thomas Lane, not intercede, the attorney’s answer placed Chris Cuomo on pause and rewind as well as everyone that was watching.

“If all these people say why didn’t my client intercede,”  “If the public was there and in such an uproar about it they didn’t intercede either”

Just let that comment sit right there, and listen to the conversation below

60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston Coming Together For George Floyd [PHOTOS]
23 photos
George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston
15 photos
George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]
46 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Videos
Latest
Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston
Attorney Earl Grey Wants To Know Why The…
 3 hours ago
06.09.20
Ne-Yo Breaks Down ‘U 2 Luv’ Project, How…
 4 hours ago
06.09.20
US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST
George Floyd’s Homegoing Service LIVE From Houston {Live…
 4 hours ago
06.09.20
15 items
Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests
 9 hours ago
06.09.20
Exclusives
Close