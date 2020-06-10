There are thousands of examples of the negative impact of over-policing in the United States. If you don’t see there is a problem with the current police system, then you may be a part of the problem.

DL Hughley: If You Don’t See A Problem With The Police, You’re A Part Of The Problem was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

