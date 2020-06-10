Tucker Carlson Rages on His Fox News Show Over Elmo?

Tucker Carlson can say a lot of things on his Fox News Channel program. Yet, what came out of his ignorant mouth recently can rub a lot the wrong way.

The host of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ took aim at a long-running children’s program for its handling on protesting, racism, and police brutality.

From Uproxx:

The Fox News host is absolutely furious at Sesame Street and CNN and even at Elmo. Carlson, as ludicrous as it sounds, lashed out on Tuesday night over a pair of puppets, who were ultimately urging support for Black Lives Matter: “It’s a children’s show. Got that, Bobby? America is a very bad place and it’s your fault, so no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain. That’s the message and it starts very young.”

In case you missed the segment involving Carlson and Elmo, here it is below:

Tucker Carlson attacks Elmo pic.twitter.com/KTkycca7SP — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 10, 2020

Basically, Carlson went after Elmo!

The original purpose of having the ‘Sesame Street’ town hall on CNN was to educate children on what has been going on involving “the power of protest,” along with how racism and abuse from police has inspired demonstrations all over the country. The show’s popular Elmo appeared with his father Louie to discuss those issues, along with Black Lives Matter.

Needless to say, I don’t think Carlson will have anyone from ‘Sesame Street’ on his show anytime soon.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx